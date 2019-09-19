CHARLES GRAHAM: Best views of Wigan edited out of Tour of Britain coverage

Wigan rather fell to the curse of commercial television when the Tour of Britain flew through the borough at the weekend.

In making our jewel-in-the-crown Haigh Woodland Park the focal point of race-related activities on Saturday, I’m sure the council and friends were looking forward to spectacular aerial shots of the rolling parkland, stately home/hotel and the largest crowd on the local route cheering on the passing riders as ITV’s helicopter swooped overhead.

That would stick it up all those southerners who still think Wigan is all about mills, chimneys and back-to-back houses.

The anticipation grew as the sky camera followed the peloton as it wove its way through the rather nonedescript country lanes coming down from Blackrod and we were given a fleeting glimpse of Dani Gaines’s giant bike work of art on the footgolf course...

And then, just as the aforementioned vision was about to come into view, the show cut to an ad break!

By the time broadcast resumed, the cyclists were clear of Haigh and even Aspull and making their way down through the urban streets of Hindley and Atherton. Most annoying.