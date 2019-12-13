CHARLES GRAHAM - Has I’m a Celebrity had its day after 19 series?

I once admitted in this column that I’m a Celebrity was a TV guilty secret.

After 19 series though, I fear my zeal is waning.

I saw quite a lot of this run but found it bothered me not a jot that I missed its finale for a pub quiz.

Confronted with variations on the same few challenges (vile tucker, critters galore and fear of heights and burial), the viewer increasingly needs something new from the slebs.

There was nothing wrong with this batch; I just thought there’s only so much they can offer and the show has run its course.