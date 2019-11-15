CHARLES GRAHAM - Reasons not to buy an electric car just yet

Not yet having bought into the electric car market (pricey, aren’t they?), I hadn’t realised it cost next to nothing to juice up in Greater Manchester.

What an incentive to get one! But, hold on a minute, it is now being discussed that because so many people are now buying electric and hybrid vehicles, the business model will no longer be sustainable and charges will have to be introduced.

It would still be be cheaper than buying fuel. Mind you Wigan has very few charging points so far, so maybe I’ll hold off for a while yet.