When the election was announced, many political commentators said that leave-voting Labour areas like Wigan borough would be particularly unstable.

Big majorities would have to be fiercely defended and opposition parties would push hard to achieve affiliation changes not seen for generations.

So guess how many leaflets have come through the Graham letterbox? And how many times have candidates knocked on our door? You got it: none.

Clearly there are even bigger electoral fish to fry elsewhere.