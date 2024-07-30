Climate column: Change the world, right here at home
You may have seen in the recent news about the devastating affects of Hurricane Beryl that has torn through the Caribbean and hitting the island nation of Jamaica, sadly killing at least thirteen people.
What you might not know however is that Hurricane Beryl is a record setting Hurricane, becoming the earliest Category 5 hurricane and strongest ever June storm, with scientists confident that this is due to climate change.
Usually, the hurricane season lasts from June to November, where Category 5 and stronger storms only developing in the later end of the season. Beryl broke this trend by setting records within the first 6 weeks of the Hurricane season.
You might be wondering what does this mean for us here in Wigan Borough?
While we don’t exactly get weather events like hurricanes or tornados on a regular basis, ongoing climate change will alter our weather, creating more unpredictable and extreme weather patterns, and impacting us here.
This could be warmer, wetter, winters, increasing the likelihood of flooding, causing damage to homes and businesses and putting people at risk.
We would also potentially see more heatwaves, which bring their own problems including droughts and hosepipe bans, increased attendance to A&E and potential wildfires.
But there is always hope. We are currently at a point where we can prevent any further warming and even reverse the effects of climate change.
The links between climate change and greenhouse gas emissions have been well established. So, what can we do to help potentially reduce our carbon emissions in Wigan Borough?
Below are 8 simple tips that you can use to reduce your carbon footprint and to make a difference.
- Agriculture accounted for 12% of UK greenhouse gas emissions in 2022. Try buying local, seasonal food with more plant-based meals.
- Transport accounted for 28% of UK emissions in 2022. Choosing to walk or cycle small journeys can add up!
- Energy used in buildings accounted for around 20% of total UK emissions in 2022. Reducing your household energy use by switching to a renewable energy supplier or even a simple swap to LED light bulbs can help.
- Continue to reduce, reuse and recycle and minimise what get’s thrown away.
- Help to reduce flood risk but not paving over gardens and replace hard surfaces with grass and plants.
- Keep your home cooler in the heat by shading your windows and plant more greenery around your house to help lower the temperatures.
- Using water metres, water-efficient appliances and water butts can help reduce the consumption of water.
- Try writing to your local MP or speaking to them in person, you can help them understand more about environmental/climate issues you care about.
