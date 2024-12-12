Climate column: Look back on 2024…

Taking a look back at 2024

This year has seen some amazing efforts from our residents, business, schools and organisations across Wigan borough, and within the council, to tackle climate change.

From ‘greening’ council buildings, work to make it easier for people to choose to leave the car at home for local journeys, and continued commitment to protect and enhance our precious and vital greenspace and habitats.

To help and reduce carbon emissions save money, solar panels and energy-saving swimming pool pumps have been installed at Leigh Leisure Centre and in the community owned Pelican Centre in Tyldesley (funded by Sport England). Wigan borough also now has four Be Well leisure centres that have solar panels, including Robin Park.

The Council also secured funding and completed works to ‘decarbonise’ Shevington Library by installing renewable energy and energy efficient technology including solar panels, an air source heat pump and LED lighting. The solar panels alone are expected to reduce the site’s energy usage by 40 per cent. Standish Library has also had solar panels installed.

Green transport has also had a boost! The Bee Network has seen an increase in the use of public transport with seven million more journeys made since its launch in 2023, thanks to improved buses, increased number of journeys and additional bus routes.

Wigan Council’s Be Well Activation Team continue to deliver a wide range of active travel activities, encouraging the borough’s residents to travel more actively and reduce their climate impact, whilst improving their physical and mental wellbeing.

2023/24 also saw the launch of the Bike Library at Leigh, with more than 1000 free bike checks and basic repairs in school and community settings and more than 7000 people engage in walking, wheeling and cycling activities across the borough.

However, 2024 was one the hottest years on record for our planet- and the top ten have all occurred since 2000- with the UK feeling the effects of an ever-changing climate. Storms and flooding have become more prevalent and more intense putting pressure on infrastructure, services and homes.

This is why education plays such a key role in addressing climate change.

In 2024, Wigan Council delivered education and support to over 50 schools. In October, nearly 200 students and pupils from more than 20 education establishments attended Wigan Council’s third Youth Climate Summit, to learn how they can become more sustainable and take action.

By understanding the causes, impacts and potential solutions to climate change, young people can become informed, engaged and empowered to shape a sustainable future.

And it’s not just young people, with over 400 council staff undertaking Climate Awareness Training this year to embed sustainability in their home and working life.

While 2024 brought key changes, the climate challenge remains urgent. By embracing innovation, fostering cooperation and prioritising climate justice, we can secure a future for generations to come.