CHARLES GRAHAM: Sean Lock - an original and hilarious comedian
His family and friends knew it was coming but I and many fans were totally sideswiped by the death this week of Sean Lock.
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 11:49 am
Updated
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 11:52 am
I found him, quite simply, one of the funniest people on the telly and his passing at the age of just 58 is a grievous loss to the entertainment world.
See if you can track down online the hilarious riff he produced on 8 Out Of 10 Cats based on Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s surname and its limitless definition. Absolutely priceless.
A true original who will be sadly missed.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.