CHARLES GRAHAM: Sean Lock - an original and hilarious comedian

An incredibly funny man - Sean Lock, who passed away last week

I found him, quite simply, one of the funniest people on the telly and his passing at the age of just 58 is a grievous loss to the entertainment world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See if you can track down online the hilarious riff he produced on 8 Out Of 10 Cats based on Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s surname and its limitless definition. Absolutely priceless.

A true original who will be sadly missed.