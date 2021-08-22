CHARLES GRAHAM: Sean Lock - an original and hilarious comedian

His family and friends knew it was coming but I and many fans were totally sideswiped by the death this week of Sean Lock.

By Charles Graham
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 11:49 am
Updated Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 11:52 am
An incredibly funny man - Sean Lock, who passed away last week

I found him, quite simply, one of the funniest people on the telly and his passing at the age of just 58 is a grievous loss to the entertainment world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

See if you can track down online the hilarious riff he produced on 8 Out Of 10 Cats based on Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s surname and its limitless definition. Absolutely priceless.

A true original who will be sadly missed.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.