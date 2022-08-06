All political parties are coalitions of a broad range of ideas but the Government, Cabinet and their shadows in opposition need to support the policies that they have agreed.

Chaos reigns if they all speak out publicly and push in differing directions.

Now that Boris Johnson is stepping down as Prime Minister, we have a rare occasion where it is reasonable for ministers to voice their personal views publicly.

Bolton West MP Chris Green

There have been significant disagreements between the candidates and this has become more stark now that we are down to the final two.

Tax is the clearest dividing line where Liz Truss MP, as the current Foreign Secretary, wants to support people who are increasingly finding the cost of living difficult to manage and Rishi Sunak MP, who was until recently the Chancellor of the Exchequer, believes that we can wait till the next Parliament to start helping people.

The cost of living is the single biggest concern that my constituents have and Liz Truss will take immediate action to reduce the burden on people across the country so I am supporting her as the new leader of the Conservative Party and the UK’s Prime Minister.

She has a clear understanding of the emerging and current dangers that we face on the international stage and that defence is becoming an increasingly important concern – and not just because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

I have no interest in identity politics but I know that many left-wingers are obsessed with it.

That the Conservative Party is on the verge of selecting its third female leader to become our third female Prime Minster without stitching up the process with dodgy all female shortlists must be mind boggling to Labour.

They have never elected a single female leader – temporary stand-ins do not count – though engineer their system to make it happen.

Labour claims to represent ethnic minorities but we just have to look at the full list of Conservative candidates to see that we have more diversity

without the political engineering they have.

Bizarrely, as we are going through our leadership process, Labour are descending into factionalism and civil war.

The ghost of Jeremy Corbyn MP, who may well be the next mayor of London, still haunts the Labour Party which is on the verge of triggering the overthrow of its Blairite leader, Sir Keir Starmer MP.

The conflict is manifesting through strike action and Sir Keir Starmer’s opposition to solidarity with the strikers.

He has had to sack one insubordinate shadow minister yet others are lining up to tempt him to sack them as well.

Leading Labour figures, many that we know well from their desperation to be on the TV, are deliberately undermining their leader but are not brave enough to challenge him directly.

The Conservative leadership race, led by Liz Truss, is about a positive vision for our country whilst Labour descends into self-interested toxic political