Jo Platt MP: we're delivering on our promises

By Jo Platt
Published 20th Nov 2024, 04:55 GMT
I am immensely proud to support the recent Budget announcement—a truly historic moment, as it marks the first Labour Budget in 14 years and was delivered by Rachel Reeves, the first female Chancellor in 800 years.

This landmark moment lays the groundwork for both local and national economic growth.

Key investments include an additional £2.3 billion for core schools’ budgets, £1 billion more for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) funding, and £6.7 billion allocated to rebuild crumbling schools.

The Budget also delivers the largest cash boost to our NHS since 2010, outside of the COVID response—addressing critical areas in education and healthcare that matter deeply to all of us.

The Government is already delivering on its promises.

For instance, millions have been committed to veterans’ homelessness support programs, and £75 million has been allocated to the new Border Security Command.

This investment aims to enhance border security and tackle criminal gangs.

A recent example of this commitment is the National Crime Agency’s success in jailing a man responsible for organising cross-Channel small

boat crossings.

These actions show the Government’s dedication to restoring stability and creating positive change across the country.

From addressing the long-standing injustice of the Miners’ Pension Scheme and returning £1.5 billion to ex-miners, to introducing the GB

Energy Bill to reduce our reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets, real progress is being made.

In my work as the Member of Parliament for Leigh and Atherton, I am committed to supporting these initiatives while addressing issues that matter most to my constituents.

I’ve met with rail operators to discuss improving connectivity across the North, collaborated with the Industrial Communities Alliance to tackle regional inequalities, and engaged with organisations focused on addressing child poverty and expanding opportunities for all.

I’ve also spoken in Parliament about the importance of halving violence against women and girls within the next decade.

I’ve emphasised the need for minimum jail terms for those who breach restraining orders, ensuring better protections for women.

Leasehold reform is a priority for this Government, and I am actively addressing concerns in our community.

Many constituents have contacted me about excessive management fees charged by companies like FirstPort.

In response, I co-signed a letter with fellow MPs to FirstPort, raising serious concerns. Following this, FirstPort has agreed to meet with us

in Parliament, and I look forward to pressing for fair treatment for homeowners.

Another pressing issue is the potential closure of Leigh’s Post Office on Silk Street.

Post offices play a crucial role in our community, providing essential services that many residents, especially the most vulnerable, depend on.

The proposed closure of Leigh’s Post Office is a matter of significant concern for the residents, businesses, and the broader community it serves.

I am actively engaging with the Post Office and the Government to advocate for keeping this essential service in Leigh.

I am also monitoring the strong local response to the “Save Leigh Post Office” petition, which demonstrates how deeply this issue resonates with

residents.

As your MP, my team and I are here to support the residents and businesses of Leigh, Atherton, Tyldesley, Lowton, Golborne, and parts of Astley.

I will continue to ensure our community’s voice is heard both locally and nationally.

If you are my constituent and need assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office. My dedicated staff, including a specialist advisor, are here to help. You can contact me via email at [email protected].

