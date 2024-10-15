Josh Simons MP: we are working to make the transport system better for you

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The establishment of the Bee Network is one of the big successes of the Labour mayor Andy Burnham.

Buses are the backbone of our transport system. They help get us between and across the towns in our area, as well as to the next stage of our journeys by rail.

Transport in general is completely essential – I know how frustrating travel in our area can be, from congested roads to expensive trains with poor Wi-Fi and delays.

I want to set out some of the things we’re doing to make this better – and to make changes so that the transport network is fit for the future.

The Bee Network's yellow buses have been on the roads since September last year

First, after the enormous success of the Bee Network since its launch, Andy Burnham, the mayor for Greater Manchester, is holding a review into the network.

That gives you all a chance to have your say about what works and what doesn’t for you and your family.

By bringing buses across Wigan borough under local control, the Labour mayor has pushed down fares, with the single fare £2 cap, seen more buses turning up on time and increased revenues that can go back into the services.

Customer satisfaction has risen and there are more buses on the roads.

The review is speaking to businesses, councillors and other community groups, but you can also give your own views at www.gmconsult.org.

The government’s Bus Services Bill will help to make some of those changes more easily and quickly.

Second, at a national level, I’ve already voted in Parliament to support the Passenger Railway Services bill, which is bringing our railways back into public ownership when their contracts come up for renewal.

Travel by train is expensive, chaotic and unpredictable and that’s not right.

In order to give people in our constituency more jobs and create more economic growth, there has to be a functioning train system.

Great British Railways will put passengers first, with a watchdog to make sure standards are higher, automatic delay repay so you’re not losing out and better Wi-Fi so that travelling is not a barrier to working or connecting with others.

Locally, I know that our train line connections to Liverpool and Manchester, and to London, are good.

But there are still improvements that could be made, especially on the Northern routes into Manchester, links to Manchester Airport and especially routes from Hindley to Manchester.

Over time, I would like to see our trains and buses as part of the same, joined-up network – a Bee Network that can take you from door to door seamlessly.

Away from public transport, I have been meeting with relevant bodies about our road infrastructure.

In Westminster, I am co-chair of the Labour Growth Group, a group of backbench Labour MPs who are absolutely determined to see infrastructure and economic growth prioritised by the chancellor and the Prime Minister.

Wherever I can, I am pushing the cause of long-promised road infrastructure in our area, including the M58 link road.

I want to promise you, the way that you travel around can be improved, and I will be working alongside the Labour mayor in Greater Manchester, and the Labour Government, to make that happen.