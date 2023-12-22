LUKE MARSDEN: a cutback Christmas actually takes us back to what it's really meant to be all about
Perhaps it was the work of elf-on-the-shelf? Santa himself? Rishi-claus? Either way, it is unlikely we’ll see any impact this side of the big turkey dinner.
I’ve been asked by many if I’m feeling festive? In short, no. Something seems to be amiss this year. Perhaps it’s because of the gale force winds, the (previous) rate of inflation or perhaps the magic of Christmas is simply skipping 2023.
As I sat in the barber’s getting my festive cut, the guy sitting next to me revealed he hadn’t bought a single present for reasons of costs and a lack of energy to do it.
I know many that are attempting a sober Christmas, again for reasons of finances, and they are acutely aware that this season is quite rough for the liver.
I intend to do the opposite: if it isn’t a G&T or glass of champagne in my hand, I don’t want it.
Sadly, online shopping has taken the magic out of the festive shopping experience, and, like many places, we’ve hardly any actual shops left in Wigan these days.
This year my Christmas may as well be sponsored via Amazon.
The media narrative is once again pushing for a "white Christmas” and, as I say every single year, nobody wants this.
Yes, it may look great for Instagram, but it simply isn’t practical and will lead to utter chaos on Boxing Day and beyond.
Statistics show the average Brit is in credit card debt of over £1,700 a lot of that is amassed around Christmas time but as the guy who sat next to me in the barbers said, “isn’t Christmas supposed to be about talking to your family and friends, not buying tat?”
I’ll admit he didn’t exactly use the word tat but that’s all I can get away with writing here.
As he walked down Whelley with his fresh trim, I did wonder if he was a modern-day Wise Man? Merry Christmas!