LUKE MARSDEN: a depressingly crime-hit start to the new year
and live on Freeview channel 276
Just days after Christmas my sister’s boyfriend had his work van broken into, window smashed, and his landscaping tools stolen.
Did someone not get a hedge trimmer for Christmas so decided to steal one instead?
It saddens me that this story is now all too commonplace in our town. A Wigan worker has his tools stolen and his new year starts with crime reference numbers and insurance claims.
Naturally, the police are not investigating: as there’s no CCTV, this is basically a closed case.
I hope the thief doesn’t know how to use these tools and they all backfire on him.
Only this week, Wigan Today reported new efforts to shore up a derelict mill from trespassers no doubt at the taxpayer’s expense. And across town reports are coming of vigilantes slicing down speed cameras as quickly as they go up. Again who will foot the repair bill? Us.
Last year I wrote about my deep concern over the rise of homelessness locally. Let’s be frank: the situation won’t get any better this year; in fact I fear we’ll see more on the streets.
Wigan is at an inflection point. Hard working Wiganers are being squeezed further than ever and no doubt increases in every bill including council tax are heading our way in April.
The council will need an increase to fix all of the damage caused by no-hopers across the borough.
When I first bought my house in Whelley only six years ago, the previous owners told me they didn’t lock the door as it is a safe area.
The first thing I did was change the locks and install security cameras. The days of leaving your doors (and even windows) open are long gone.
Be vigilant with your family and friends, look after them because if we don’t, who else will?