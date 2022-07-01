He may have not left a legacy historians will talk about for generations, but his entire attitude to work has left a lasting impression on me.

My dad started work at the age of 15 at the bleach works and went onto spend most of his career like many Wiganers at Hovis British Bakeries on Cale Lane, Aspull.

The smell of bread is no longer as it’s now a ridiculously expensive private housing estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Marsden with son Luke

My dad made friends for life from his bakery days, from fellow shift workers in the engineering department to bakers on the shop floor. His work ethic was one to admire too, not stopping until the job was done: a real team player who wasn’t afraid to speak truth to power when needed.

When I asked him what he intends to do now he said “golf, gym and jobs”. The latter is music to my ears as I’ve got a list of household tasks to keep him busy for a lifetime.

The last few years has forced us all to look at the future and, when I’ve contemplated how I’d like to spend my retired years, I’ve then quickly realised I’ll likely be dead before I’m able to retire.

My dad, like many Wiganers born in the ’50s, comes from the “keep calm and crack on” generation:workers who headed for a pint at the local after a long hard day and money went out as quick as it went in. But these hard grafting manual jobs are harder than ever these days with few rewards.

It was a generation that worked hard to keep a roof above their families’ heads and made sure the kids never went hungry.

Growing up I probably didn’t appreciate enough how hard both my parents worked to ensure I didn’t go without. Only when I’m paying my own bills and paving my own path do I fully appreciate it.