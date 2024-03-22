Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​But, alas, I have to write about online trolls instead.

You’ve probably not been watching Celebrity Big Brother and depending on when you read this, the show may now be over and, hopefully, Louis Walsh will be been crowned the rightful winner.

You probably also won’t be familiar with a “celeb” called Ekin Su, who previously won Love Island and competed on Dancing On Ice. She’s now a pro at ITV reality shows.

Ekin Su has had a tough time on social media since being evicted from Celebrity Big Brother

Ekin Su was evicted over a week ago but this week a national newspaper decided to write an article on my reaction to Ekin Su’s eviction.

The truth is I found her entire delusion to be highly entertaining.

Poor Ekin Su blamed the bad edit immediately despite only just being evicted so therefore couldn’t have watched a single second of how she came across.

I said as much in a video I filmed on my Twitter/X and this made its way into the national press.

Then came the onslaught of abuse.

The “Su Stans” – whatever the heck that means - came for me in numbers, insulting my appearance, my Wigan heritage and questioning if I’ve ever been on a reality show myself.

Some of the worst abuse I’ve received in my nearly 15 years on Twitter/X has poured into my feed this week, all from the same “inclusive community.”

The same people who throw around #bekind. The hypocrisy has been simply astounding.

I learned quickly after my stint in the most famous house that you cannot and should not give oxygen to trolls, as tempting as this has been for me.

I did fire back at some of them.