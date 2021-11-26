LUKE MARSDEN: Has I'm a Celebrity had its day?

The latest I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here contestants

How many more times can we watch a soap star gag on the anatomy of a kangaroo? How many more times we can watch endless chats about washing up and the lack of salt and pepper? This current crop of “celebs” don’t even get the luxury of getting booted out of the jungle and a six-star Australian hotel to comfort themselves in for the rest of the series. Instead it’ll likely be a Travelodge in Wales when the public kicks them out of the castle.

I’ve watched every series of I’m a Celeb but I think the lack of any actual big hitters this series sums up where we are with reality TV fatigue.

Three million fewer people watched the launch episode of this series compared to last year.

Don’t misunderstand me, I don’t blame the celebs, this is relatively easy money: chomp on a bit of camel anus, get locked in a coffin with some rats and three weeks later you’ll have a heartier bank balance.

In this current climate, I doubt many would actually turn that down.

I’m a Celeb used to be able to re-start the fledgling careers of the campmates but in recent years we’ve seen few and far between stars last more than a few months post-show.

It does help that we have bigger reality shows going on, such as the antics in Westminster and coincidently the current Culture Secretary was a previous campmate in the jungle.

Perhaps more politicians should do reality shows? A real public opinion poll to see if the public want you to do trial after trial to feed the camp. ITV should re-brand it as a political bootcamp!