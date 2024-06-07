Luke Marsden: 'history will look more favourably on the Trump presidency'
Former US President Donald Trump is now a convicted criminal, a jury of his peers has found him guilty of 34 felonies or another interpretation could be, he didn’t file some paperwork correctly and now he’s facing jail.
Yes, a former (and hopefully) future President of the USA is looking at jail time from July. What would be the point in jailing an OAP who is surrounded by armed Secret Service agents 24/7?
Even distinguished anti-Trump lawyers in America cannot believe how bad this case was for The Donald, it shouldn’t have even got to trial let alone result in a conviction.
Most experts believe it will be overturned; this columnist hopes so.
Why? Because the world was a safer place under President Trump and if opinion polls are to be believed, we’ll have a new government next month so why not a new (and old) President back in the White House!
I’ve been a very vocal supporter of Donald Trump for years, and I can tell you, it’s tough when so many others are vocal about hating him for his orange fake tan and strange hairstyle but when you actually drill people on the substance of what Trump achieved during his first term, expressions suddenly become blank.
I firmly believe history will look more favourably on the Trump presidency than currently.
I visited New York and the infamous Trump Tower back in January of this year.
While I was stocking up on Trump merch, I had multiple chats with his staff working in the building and many Americans repeated the same line, things were better under Trump.
Famously another American president once asked people, “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?”
I think the answer is crystal clear, not only for America but globally.
It really is time to Make America Great Again and whilst The Donald is at it, if he could pop across to Wigan too that would be great!
