​Once again The Donald has made history, this time for being the first ever former President to be charged with a crime or, in this case, multiple crimes.

On my recent holidays to Florida, which is the home state of Trump, I got a sense of just how much they love him there.

I often recall a bizarre conversation I had with an Uber driver where she insisted The Donald was still the serving President of the USA despite leaving office in Jan 2021. I don’t think blind delusion is healthy: I didn’t give her five stars.

Columnist Luke Marsden isn't sitting on the fence when it comes to American political affiliations

I’ve stated a number of times publicly that I think Donald Trump is one of America’s greatest ever Presidents and, in spite of this week’s court goings-on, I think Americans will return him to the Oval Office in 2024.

Wiganers I’ve spoken too like Trump. They like his grit, he gets things done and if he drank, he’s the sort of bloke you could put the world to rights with over a pint in Wigan.

Donald Trump is the type of politician who has created an actual movement and that’s rare these days. Nobody would be queuing up for a night out with Joe Biden; he couldn’t stay awake.

I have no doubt that if the roles were reversed, half of America would be crying over political persecution and that is exactly what is happening to the 45th President.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 charges, but how can he ever be given a fair trial in New York or anywhere in America in fact?

Jury selection is way more intense than it is here. Donald Trump is one of the most famous people in the world, also one of the most divisive, he cannot get a fair trial.

