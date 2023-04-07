News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
34 minutes ago Good Friday Agreement - what is it?
12 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
14 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
15 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
16 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children

LUKE MARSDEN: How can Donald Trump ever hope to get a fair trial?

​If you think you’ve had a rough week, spare a thought for the 45th President of the USA, Donald J Trump.

By Luke Marsden
Published 7th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

​Once again The Donald has made history, this time for being the first ever former President to be charged with a crime or, in this case, multiple crimes.

On my recent holidays to Florida, which is the home state of Trump, I got a sense of just how much they love him there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I often recall a bizarre conversation I had with an Uber driver where she insisted The Donald was still the serving President of the USA despite leaving office in Jan 2021. I don’t think blind delusion is healthy: I didn’t give her five stars.

Columnist Luke Marsden isn't sitting on the fence when it comes to American political affiliationsColumnist Luke Marsden isn't sitting on the fence when it comes to American political affiliations
Columnist Luke Marsden isn't sitting on the fence when it comes to American political affiliations
Most Popular

I’ve stated a number of times publicly that I think Donald Trump is one of America’s greatest ever Presidents and, in spite of this week’s court goings-on, I think Americans will return him to the Oval Office in 2024.

Wiganers I’ve spoken too like Trump. They like his grit, he gets things done and if he drank, he’s the sort of bloke you could put the world to rights with over a pint in Wigan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Donald Trump is the type of politician who has created an actual movement and that’s rare these days. Nobody would be queuing up for a night out with Joe Biden; he couldn’t stay awake.

I have no doubt that if the roles were reversed, half of America would be crying over political persecution and that is exactly what is happening to the 45th President.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 charges, but how can he ever be given a fair trial in New York or anywhere in America in fact?

Jury selection is way more intense than it is here. Donald Trump is one of the most famous people in the world, also one of the most divisive, he cannot get a fair trial.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s a sad time in a country I love. I just hope that America can indeed make itself great again sooner rather than later!

Donald J TrumpFloridaLUKE MARSDENPresidentUSA