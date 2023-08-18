​The ghost in this case is the amount of money I’d have if I’d not been a Sky TV customer for half a decade.

With a shot of streaming services competing for our hard-earned cash, why would anyone keep Sky?

It was announced this week that Netflix is now the most popular brand with teens and I see why.

Television habits have changed dramatically in recent years

They can simply binge-watch whatever they want. They don’t want to waste a week of precious TikTok time waiting for further episodes of anything to drop, like I had to do as a teenager and even now with some shows!

Times have changed and, with the cost of living crisis still biting, I’ve asked myself why I’m forking out over £780 a year to pretty much watch shows I can access via my TV licence.

Even the licence may not be spared my Martin Lewis-inspired efficiency plan. Most of the time I can’t stomach the BBC and nearly everything I watch is through one of the streaming giants.

Sky is trying to wrap most of these streaming services in with their ever-increasing TV packages, but they’ve missed the boat.

When I phoned to tell them our relationship is over, the customer service agent sighed as though he knew it was coming. Sky must be shedding clients like a moulting dog in the summer heat.

Times are changing and companies like Sky are relying on legacy customers like my dad who, for convenience, has been with them for over 25 years.

But I won’t be, and any potential children probably won’t even know what Sky TV is: and if they do they wouldn’t be forking out £65 a month for the pleasure.

We’ve more choice than ever over what and how we want to watch things, and now is the time to start asking yourself if you’re tuning in just for the sake of it.