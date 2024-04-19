Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yes I know I’m late to the party but my rationale for not going was probably the reason a lot of Wiganers still haven’t visited: location.

It’s the same reason why I’ve always been sceptical about the Wigan Pier re-development.

It’s frankly quite the walk from the town centre especially with construction works all across the pavement.

Luke Marsden making his debut at Feast at the Mills

My friend and I headed down to The Mills via the canal, and as we finally neared it, the heavens opened. Feast at the Mills would be ideal for the two days of summer we get a year but as the deluge began patrons sought refuge in the covered areas.

I’ve been asked to describe the set-up. Basically like a really posh market square but with a bar.

I particularly enjoyed the individual food stalls (shout to the steak stall which was excellent and decently priced given the quality) but Wiganers perhaps used to The Moon Under The Water’s prices, will be in for quite the shock.

The bar had Manchester prices for a pint but if they want to attract a more up-market type of customer then they should stick with this pricing structure.

Feast at the Mills has been granted a multi-year extension which, for the size of the space and what they would do with it, is a great thing for the area.

Let’s be frank: Wigan Pier will never achieve the ultra-ambitious goal of being Wigan’s “marina.” In fact I believe it will remain in perpetual construction for years.

I’d like to see more support for Feast: perhaps a shuttle bus in peak times to transport Wiganers to the area to sample the delights. Despite the weather the live singer they had on ploughed through some greatest hits.