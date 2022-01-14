LUKE MARSDEN: Lessons in online hypcrisy

Molly is a former Love Island contestant, girlfriend of Tyson Fury’s brother and, oh, she also happens to be a multi-millionaire at the age of 22.

Upon reading my depiction of Molly you may instantly take a dislike to her, that would be your choice. Molly has caused quite the stir last week.

A clip of her surfaced online. Molly was being interviewed for a podcast on CEOs (Molly also happens to be a creative director of one of the UK’s biggest fast fashion companies) I should point out that I’ve never met Molly and doubt I ever will, but I’ve read so much vitriol directed at this young woman that I simply had to speak out.

I listened to the full 90-minute podcast in which, yes, Molly does admit to having struggles that perhaps aren’t as relatable as many others have. Molly talks about how privileged she feels everyday, to be “living her best life”.

The clip that has over 13 million views on Twitter shows her to be saying “you only have one life, it’s up to you what you do with it, it can go in any direction, we all have the same 24 hours in day”. Molly has been slammed as out of touch, deluded and pathetic for saying this, the clip posted is selectively edited to show just this section of the podcast.

The same bunch slamming Molly are the same who tweet #bekind on the anniversary of Caroline Flack’s death. Once again we’ve been given a lesson in online hypocrisy. Albeit it isn’t as easy as clicking your fingers but her comments are correct and I highly doubt Molly is spending her 24 hours reading about how terrible she is.