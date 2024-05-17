Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Last weekend I felt like I was in Nashville, when in fact I was in King Street.

​Back in January, after one too many cosmopolitans in NYC, I agreed with my friends to go watching a “Luke Combs Tribute Act” in May, in Wigan. This despite not knowing a single one of Luke’s hit country songs.

A text I got last week with my e-ticket confirmation and that I was to “find my best cowboy boots” gave me a stark reminder of my pledge over one too many drinks in New York.

Despite my namesake being one of America’s biggest breakout country music stars, I hadn’t a clue what he sounded like so I spent the week binge-listening to his hits, such as Hurricane, Beautifully Crazy and Luke’s tribute to Tracey Chapman’s Fast Car.

Luke Marsden enjoying his Luke Combs tribute night at Vibe

I put on my best "country shirt” and brown shoes (surprisingly I don’t own any cowboy boots) and headed down to Wigan for a night of country music fun.

My friends and I enjoyed a few drinks in some usual watering holes but we further enjoyed a wonderful meal at Casa Carlos and I want to pay tribute to how his legacy has continued in such high esteem by his wife and her team.

The chosen venue was Vibe on King Street. The last time I was there it was a German inspired Bierkeller and I’m fairly certain I watched a girl dance on a table and break it.

Whilst in the queue I noticed a few Wiganers really had embraced a Nashville style and came dressed like Cher tribute acts, in head-to-toe country ensembles.

Vibe was a vibe (as the kids say): well air-conditioned given how warm last weekend was and it was rammed with Wiganers across every spectrum all-embracing the Combs tribute act.

I’ve never had as many DMs on Instagram asking why Luke Combs was in Wigan.

My faith in our nightlife has been temporarily restored. If we can do more of these type of sell-out events, Wigan’s King Street may well have a solid future.