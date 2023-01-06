LUKE MARSDEN: my keep fit resolution for 2022 is continuing for another year

I’ll come to 2023 in a moment but first let’s look back at last year.

I personally pledged in this column that I would get healthier and join a gym.

I’ve had the pleasure of being a member of Fitness First Wigan for over 12 months now and couldn’t enjoy it more.

Keep fit is good for body and mind

I truly believe we should be prescribing gym memberships on the NHS. It won’t solve every problem but getting into a healthy physical state will certainly aid towards getting into a fit and healthy mental mind frame.

I’m not writing this pretending to be Joe Wicks. I’m still unsure as to what half of the weight machines do, but I’m writing this as someone who almost feared the gym, the daunting prospect of not know what to do and who to speak to.

My experience at Fitness First Wigan has changed all of the that: gyms aren’t just places to sweat they are thriving communities and outlets for escapism. I proudly stuck to my 2022 New Year’s Resolution to join a gym and get fitter, and that journey will continue this year.

Onto 2023. I have friends who swear by horoscopes: every aspect of their life is determined by what Saturn and the Moon are up to, so with an open mind I decided to read my Cancer horoscope prediction for this year.

After getting past an entire paragraph about what Mars will do for me and how I should embrace more physical activities (Mars please read the earlier part of this column), it then went onto list what relationship I should have with my in-laws.

I’d say that needs some work, in the sense that I don’t have any in-laws.

I think Mystic Meg’s reign is well and truly over and we should concentrate less on what planets are aligning millions of miles away and focus more on our own realignments.