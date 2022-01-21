LUKE MARSDEN: my new year fitness pledge

Getting into the fitness mentality

No, it wasn’t one of those “congratulations, you’ve won the National Lottery,” then it turns out to be a £2.50 windfall.

This was about the £900K revamp of Fitness First Wigan. At first I dismissed it, I read “gym” and thought “not for me.” Then I began to think about the “new year, new me” mantra that many online have adopted: seriously, not in jest either. I wanted and needed a change.

The gym invited me along to see the revamped facilities for myself. It isn’t just 900K on paint. The entire gym has had a state-of-the-art overhaul. A dedicated cycle studio with lights that change to the pacing of the music (I’m yet to brave a spin class!) a new yoga studio (again I’m yet to practise my downward dog) and two exclusive concepts to Fitness First: Rox which combines running and boxing (the natural combo right?); and Trax which is billed as a high intensity, low impact workout.

I’ve got sessions in the coming weeks for both, so this could be one of my final columns!

My mindset since attending the gym a few times has changed already, I don’t see it as a chore but as a challenge, to push myself physically and mentally and if I can do it dear reader, then anyone can.

My gym journey has only just begun and I’ll keep you updated with how I progress (move over Hulk Hogan) but as the two ladies I spoke to in the steam room this week put it “if you don’t try love, how will you ever know if you’ve achieved anything?”

They’ve been members of Fitness First Wigan for a decade.

As the “gymfluencers” say: let’s smash it!