Unless of course, I was an Oscar winning Hollywood actor balling my eyes out in an acceptance speech and then apologising on social media 24 hours later, then of course, I’d get away it.As I’m getting older, I’m tolerating less and my number one gripe was on full display in front of a TV audience of millions. That gripe is total hypocrisy.

Will Smith isn’t fresh out of the Tinseltown womb; he is a seasoned professional and has attended The Oscars more times than I’ve been to the World Pie Eating Championships in Harry’s Bar.

Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

He should’ve known that with a comedian (decades into the business like Chris Rock) nothing is off limits. Of course, he did know this and still decided to assault a guy on live TV.Naturally the internet is ablaze with different versions of what actually happened.

Was it a set-up fully staged between the two of them? Did Chris Rock know in advance that Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia? Is Will Smith having a mental breakdown?Perhaps Will Smith really does deserve the best actor Oscar and we witnessed his best role yet?

Either way Hollywood gave him a standing ovation for his win after he’d slapped down Chris Rock. I’m partial to a verbal slap down in fact as readers of this column will know, I quite enjoy them but Smith has a big platform and mouth piece he could’ve easily threatened Rock on the internet like all the real men do.

I wouldn’t have slapped another man on live TV for making a joke about my wife (mainly because I’m not married).

One of the first things your taught in primary school is that using your fists is never the answer.I spoke to my parents about this incident and I was surprised that they took the side of Smith defending his wife’s honour (in fact my dad said his wouldn’t have been a slap).

It’s a miracle that I’ve somehow got to the age of 34 without having to physically attack someone.

Where’s my Oscar?