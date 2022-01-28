LUKE MARSDEN: Penalising us for fresh air

The Clean Air Zone aims to cut air pollution in Greater Manchester - but at what price?

But if you’re a business owner across Greater Manchester you probably aren’t feeling so fortunate right now. In fact you’re probably worried for the future.

A few weeks ago I was invited to join the Facebook group Rethink The Clean Air Zone Greater Manchester. Its aim is obvious.

At the time of joining, the group already had 10,000 members; at the time of writing this the group has surpassed 77,000! The main vibe of the group? Anger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2008 Manchester voted to reject congestion charging zones but 14 years later this is back under a different guise. From May 30, emission-emitting buses, coaches, taxis, private hire vehicles, HGVs and vans (but not private cars) will be charged between £7.50 and £60 daily. You didn’t mis-read that, the charge will be daily.

I’ve already had Wigan business owners express frustration to me about this. They say it will financially cripple them and they will be forced to take their business and custom outside of Manchester or, worse, shut down.

With the cost of living soaring, inflation at record highs, aren’t we consumers shouldering enough? At the end of the day, businesses one way or another will have to pass these ridiculous charges onto us.

Andy Burnham and the Manchester councils have sent this back to the government to review but the government has previously told The Mayor that the Clean Air Zone needs to be brought in to cut air pollution.

The majority want to help save the planet but before we can do that we need to save our small and medium businesses. As it stands fresh air is still free for the public but at this rate that’s only a matter of time…