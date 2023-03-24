News you can trust since 1853
LUKE MARSDEN: saluting the bravery of 'sex tape' victim Georgia Harrison

​If you do one thing this week it should be watching the ITV2 documentary Georgia vs Bear: a real-life story of what happens when you trust a deeply flawed ex-reality TV star with the most scared of possessions - your body.

By Luke Marsden
Published 24th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 2 min read

​Georgia Harrison, formerly of The Only Way is Essex and Love Island fame, recalls her romance with Stephen Bear, who previously (God knows how) won Celebrity Big Brother and was highly in demand to appear across MTV’s roster of reality TV shows.

Bear is and was a womaniser, treating women like playthings he could pick up and use.

He recorded himself and Georgia having sex in his garden and sold the CCTV footage online to his Only Fans followers.

Luke Marsden with (left to right) Joe Swash, Georgia Harrison and Gogglebox's Sandra Martin appearing together on Big Brother's Bit On The Side in 2018
Most shame and blame of course lies with Bear and, thankfully, he has now been sentenced to 21 months in prison and put on the sex offenders’ register.

But some shame should also go to the people who paid up to £50 to watch the sex tape of a woman who had no idea that hundreds of thousands of people would be watching her in a deeply intimate setting.

The documentary showcases Georgia’s bravery in waiving her anonymity in court and seeing this through to the end.

She is now a champion for others (yes, both men and women) who have previously been victims of “revenge porn” and this case serves as a stark warning about this serious crime.

I had the pleasure of sharing a panel with Georgia in 2018 on Big Brother spin-off show, Bit on The Side and found her to be nothing but a joyful person who didn’t deserve what would eventually happen to her.

I’ve messaged her privately to congratulate her on this saga being finally over.

Stephen Bear is the lowest form of a human and deserves only to be forever known as a sex offender and a disgraced member of society.

It turns out that Big Brother was always watching him after all…

BearLUKE MARSDEN