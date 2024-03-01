LUKE MARSDEN: sceptical of a prosperous new future for Wigan Pier
What was once a local institution and a beacon for people to flock to is now simply another construction site surrounded by rental skips. This now leads me to the question that I’m sure many Wiganers are asking: will Wigan Pier ever be finished?
Wigan Today itself has reported on the £35m cultural investment that Wigan has been awarded and Bob The Builder looks like he is having a field day across the borough.
The infamous Wigan Pier nightclub did of course have quite the reputation back in the day and, regardless of some of the nights (that turned into days) out that happened there, it was a huge draw for our town.
The Pier as it currently stands is a bunch of numbered empty warehouses. We’re told these will be used as things such as wedding venues, office and events spaces and of course, paying tribute to what’s left our heritage in the form of some sort of museum.
All these things are in theory good for the area but in reality, I doubt they will ever happen and even if they do, who will actually use them?
For Wigan Pier to succeed, it needs Wiganers. That isn’t rocket science but I’m yet to hear from any of our elected leaders about the plan to actually draw people to the Pier.
If you’re the other side of town or perhaps starting out on Wigan Lane, you aren’t walking all the way to the Pier area (especially after a few drinks!). Why hasn’t a shuttle service been mentioned?
These sorts of ideas would easily pay for themselves in the revenue that they’d surely bring to the area.
Let’s not pretend that, even when rejuvenated, Wigan Pier will look like Dubai Marina. It won’t but the real fear is, it won’t look anything like our past or any future that Wiganers would want. The road to Wigan Pier is going to be bumpy…
