News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

LUKE MARSDEN: sceptical of a prosperous new future for Wigan Pier

​Last weekend I took advantage of it not pouring down for a few hours and departed down the Leeds and Liverpool Canal until I reached the giant eyesore that is now Wigan Pier.
By Luke Marsden
Published 1st Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​What was once a local institution and a beacon for people to flock to is now simply another construction site surrounded by rental skips. This now leads me to the question that I’m sure many Wiganers are asking: will Wigan Pier ever be finished?

Wigan Today itself has reported on the £35m cultural investment that Wigan has been awarded and Bob The Builder looks like he is having a field day across the borough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The infamous Wigan Pier nightclub did of course have quite the reputation back in the day and, regardless of some of the nights (that turned into days) out that happened there, it was a huge draw for our town.

Most Popular
The buildings at the Wigan Pier development, part of Wigan Pier Quarter, Wallgate, Wigan.The buildings at the Wigan Pier development, part of Wigan Pier Quarter, Wallgate, Wigan.
The buildings at the Wigan Pier development, part of Wigan Pier Quarter, Wallgate, Wigan.

The Pier as it currently stands is a bunch of numbered empty warehouses. We’re told these will be used as things such as wedding venues, office and events spaces and of course, paying tribute to what’s left our heritage in the form of some sort of museum.

All these things are in theory good for the area but in reality, I doubt they will ever happen and even if they do, who will actually use them?

For Wigan Pier to succeed, it needs Wiganers. That isn’t rocket science but I’m yet to hear from any of our elected leaders about the plan to actually draw people to the Pier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’re the other side of town or perhaps starting out on Wigan Lane, you aren’t walking all the way to the Pier area (especially after a few drinks!). Why hasn’t a shuttle service been mentioned?

These sorts of ideas would easily pay for themselves in the revenue that they’d surely bring to the area.

Let’s not pretend that, even when rejuvenated, Wigan Pier will look like Dubai Marina. It won’t but the real fear is, it won’t look anything like our past or any future that Wiganers would want. The road to Wigan Pier is going to be bumpy…

...

Related topics:LUKE MARSDENLeedsWigan