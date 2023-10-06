Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Probably not King Street on Boxing Day, I hear you say.

Last weekend I attended Wigan Comic Con: a true spectacle of geekiness, fun and the slightly strange for our town.

If you’ve never been to a comic con before, let alone Robin Park’s annual event, allow me to give you a glimpse.

Luke Marsden with Hacker T Dog and 'manager' Phil Fletcher at the latest Wigan Comic Con

There are merchandise stalls selling everything from cakes to Pokemon cards (yes they’re back!) including one full of knitted cats that a woman started as a hobby but became a full time job.

You see Wiganers (and non-Wiganers: anyone is welcome) wandering around in “cosplay” which is basically people dressing up as their favourite characters from comics, films, boardgames etc. I bumped into a cracking Poison Ivy and a very heavy breathing Darth Vader.

Even on the way into Robin Park Sports Centre you were immersed in comic goodness with a Transformers car, Marvel characters and I spotted Captain Jack sparking up.

No comic con in Wigan would be complete with our very own TV star, Hacker T Dog and his “manager” Phil Fletcher. Hacker and I go way back to our time together switching on Wigan’s Christmas lights and his appearance on my former podcast.

He was by far the Bon Jovi of Wiganers, queues of people wanting to fork out their hard-earned cash for a selfie with the infamous meat paste-loving puppet.

If you’re reading this thinking it sounds a bit much, a tad geeky then think again.

I think anyone could find something of interest in the treasure trove that is Wigan Comic Con and in these dark and difficult times, we need to get behind ventures that shed a bit of light relief.