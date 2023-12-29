LUKE MARSDEN: there are lots of things to be optimistic about for Wigan in 2024

​What have we Wiganers got to look forward to in 2024?

​Let’s take a step back and look at what our town has achieved this year.

The total demolition of The Galleries and an unreversible change to our skyline are probably the two most consequential things to have happened to Wigan, not only this year but in the last decade.

This year I’ve been repeatedly accused of running down our town and not wanting the best for it. Let me be crystal clear: I have always been and will always be a passionate supporter of my hometown. I choose to proudly still live in Wigan as do tens of thousands of us. I however, cannot be silent when I see our heritage being bulldozed.

Luke Marsden: lots to look forward to in 2024

As I’ve documented this year, I love a good walk up to Haigh Woodland Park and I’ve witnessed firsthand the progress of the revitalisation of the famous hall. I want to see this once great building and area transformed for the better. For many during the pandemic, the area was a lifeline and Haigh Hall is a jewel in Wigan’s diminishing crown.

We have lots of reasons to be optimistic as we look ahead to 2024. We’ve been promised our market traders will have more support and an actual working car park.

The Grand Arcade has seen a burst of new shops and returning stores arrive this year and although I will never get onboard with the ugly Face of Wigan statue I will always support new store openings.

On a personal note, this year I dusted off my suit and returned to the ring for Grand Pro Wrestling’s 20th anniversary show at The Monaco: a fantastic afternoon of nostalgia and laughs. I wish GPW all the success as it heads into an action-packed 2024.

Wigan has suffered this year and I can only hope the pain for our town is temporary and the promises made are kept and delivered on next year and beyond.