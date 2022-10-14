Luke Marsden: Time for a DVD binge in salute of crime solving queen of Murder, She Wrote

Don’t get me wrong, 96 is a great age to go.

I highly doubt I’ll see 96 and if I do, I won’t be as capable of the things Angela Lansbury did in her twilight years.

Like many Wiganers I’m sure you’ve got fond memories as a kid, watching Bedknobs and Broomsticks or sitting with your children and grandchildren and

Dame Angela Lansbury

thoroughly enjoying the iconic 1971 film.

For me though, the reason I hold the late great Angela Lansbury in such high regard is because of her 12 epic seasons of Murder, She Wrote.

It really was the original crime solving show.

I’ve watched every single episode, often incorrectly guessing who had done it.

Post my stint in the Big Brother house, I lived in London for a year, often times I could go weeks without getting any work and as you can imagine, various negative factors began to creep in.

To cheer myself up, I watched Murder, She Wrote on DVD (remember them?) and the trips to Cabot Cove helped escape my own reality and situations at the time.

I was lucky enough to visit Universal Studios Hollywood in 2018 and saw some of the exterior sets used to recreate Maine’s Cabot Cove.

I think all of us have a memory or favourite episode that we can escape too when things get tough.

I think this coming winter I’ll take great comfort in dusting off my Murder, She Wrote DVD collection and binge watching the old-fashioned way.

A generation of kids will also know Angela Lansbury’s voice from the cartoon version of Disney’s Beauty and The Beast.

Her majestic tones as Mrs Potts singing Tale As Old As Time is one of the most beloved moments in the film and arguably any Disney film.

They don’t make them like they used to and in Dame Angela’s case, they won’t again.

