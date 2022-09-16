Luke Marsden: We have lived with the greatest monarch this country will ever see

It was only three months ago I joined my neighbour in celebrating ‘Platty Jubes’ as she decked out her garden with Her Majesty’s face on flags.

That same neighbour is now preparing to host her family to watch the funeral and spoke nothing but fondness for Queen Elizabeth II.

As a nation, we knew this day was coming and the reign of King Charles III was looming.

Luke Marsden

The Queen was 96 years old – putting that into perspective, she will probably outlive a lot of us and 96 is a great age.

Yes, it would’ve been nice to see her send a 100th birthday card to herself but not if that’s the only thing she could do for a full year.

I’m grateful that we get a Bank Holiday to watch the funeral but being honest the wall-to-wall coverage is too much, the country seems to have ground to a halt at a time when we simply can’t afford to do that.

Liz Truss has probably had the rockiest start of any Prime Minister post World War II and it won’t get any easier for her.

I don’t care if she can’t curtsy properly and isn’t the Barack Obama of speechmaking, the country needs action, and it needs it as soon as possible!

It is likely that we’ll see a mini budget by the new Chancellor next week and it literally can’t come soon enough.

Our energy bills are costing as much as a mortgage payment (in some cases more!) and inflation is soaring higher than any of businessman Richard Branson’s hot air balloons do.

Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and legacy will be with us for the rest of our lives.

Some people reading this column may also be lucky enough to see two new monarchs in their lifetime, but I think we can all agree, we’ve already seen the greatest monarch this country will ever see.