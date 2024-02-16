Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​In this column last year I documented the walks I enjoyed for months on end through Haigh Hall plantations.

I’m desperate to get back to this but the rain so far has been grim across Wigan.

I’ve noticed a peculiar pattern this year compared to last though: more people I know seem to have been down in the dumps for longer. Perhaps that is because things have been financially tougher for many compared to before.

Black Pepper on Library Street, Wigan, closed last Christmas Eve

To quote a famous slogan from a political party I’m not a member of: things can only get better. Inflation hasn’t increased; this week it was announced it has stuck around at four per cent. The country was bracing for a recession so that’s a silver lining.

On a less optimistic note, I’m off car shopping with my sister this weekend and we’re planning on dining out in Wigan afterwards. But the big debate has been: where can we have a nice meal there?

The handful of restaurants actually left in the town centre are our usual haunts, so if we want something a little different must we leave our town?

In the grand scheme of things, this may seem like a trivial problem but it’s important. Just this week I overheard a lady telling her daughter she was heading to Chorley for the day because “at least it’s still standing.”

If you disagree (I’m sure many will) send me suggestions (tweet me - if people still say that - @LukeMarsden) about where we can possibly eat in Wigan town centre that doesn’t involve the usual (but great) suspects.

I was a strong supporter of shopping local in this column throughout the pandemic years and that continues as much now.