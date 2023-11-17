LUKE MARSDEN: What a week for comebacks!

​Are we back in 2010? Have we been in a fever dream for the last 13 years?

​I know it may seem like we have but I can confirm it is 2023 despite Girls Aloud reforming, Big Brother being back on TV, oh, and David Cameron back in government.

Lord Cameron as he is now known, is our new Foreign Secretary and I don’t think this was the worst move that PM Rishi could’ve made, at least most of the media coverage was about big Dave C’s return to cabinet rather than the (wrongful in this columnist’s opinion) sacking of Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Many are calling for a general election. This is a terrible idea. Why would the country need to go through this right now on top of literally being blown apart by another female named storm?

David Cameron back in politics after a seven-year gap

Perhaps the parallel to 2010 isn’t the worst. The final Hunger Games book was released, 13 years later we can go watching the new Hunger Games film this weekend.

We narrowly avoided a swine flu pandemic, but face masks were spotted on public transport and Mark Zuckerberg was Time Person of the Year for dominating the social media landscape. Not much really has changed apart from Threads not taking hold.

But I’ve been glued to the new series of Big Brother.

This ITV iteration has provided some nostalgia in a year where we’re clearly crying out for (Cameron-shaped) comebacks. Heck, we’re even getting Celeb BB revived next year as well.

Turns out that to move forward you really have to look to the past for inspiration.

In Wigan however, 2023 is looking far worse than 2013. We’ve less on the high street, The Galleries are being knocked down, pubs are shutting every week and our patience is rapidly depleting.