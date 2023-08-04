LUKE MARSDEN: Why I think Donald Trump should be running the US again next year

​

I’ve literally put a bet on it and in spite of his third federal indictment, I truly believe that given the state of America (and the world) he is exactly the leader we need next year.

I’ve holidayed in the US and spoken to Americans about President Trump. They say they haven’t seen a movement like this in decades and unlike most politicians, he actually delivered on his electoral promises.

Former US President Donald Trump - Luke Marsden thinks there's a high chance of him getting back into the White House

Trump was elected in 2016 in spite of obvious flaws. Americans knew what they were getting and wanted more. In 2020 he got the most amount of votes for a sitting President ever which is quite the achievement.

I studied US politics for my degree and often have to contradict people who say that once The Donald is in jail his 2024 campaign is over. It’s fake news.

A candidate can run for the presidency from jail: it happened in 1920 with candidate Eugene Debs.

Of course, the recent indictments make grim reading, especially around the capitol insurrection. But if a sitting president in any other country was overseeing a Justice Department trying to jail his likely 2024 opponent, then we’d call it a banana republic.

Like him, hate him it doesn’t matter: Trump will go down as one of the most consequential US presidents in history and has a very high chance of becoming only the second-ever man to serve two non-consecutive terms in office.