Spoiler: no I will not be wrestling but, long before I was “Luke from Big Brother,” I was heavily involved in the North West wrestling scene.

It was a big part of my adolescent years. Wigan, in fact, in the early 2000s had a thriving professional wrestling scene across the town, some of the biggest names went on to wrestle around the world for the WWE.

Poster boy Luke

My journey took me from working men’s clubs across Wigan from Mr Earl’s in Ince to Upper Morris Street in Whelley which is now a McDonald’s.

I also did a few shows at Aspull British Legion. These community clubs would be transformed with a wrestling ring, dry ice and loud music, oh and guys (and some girls!) throwing themselves into each other.

I was everything from a wrestling fan, referee, ring announcer and even playing a fictionalised version of Luke Marsden.

There really isn’t anything quite like a live wrestling show and that is why I’m thrilled to say I’m heading back to the ring for a very special appearance at Grand Pro Wrestling’s 20th-anniversary show on Sunday, July 9 at The Monaco in Hindley.

It's going to be an action-packed night at the Monaco

Wigan’s live wrestling shows have suffered a hard blow over the last few years due to the pandemic and venues closing but GPW have stood the test of time and for a North West-based company to last 20 years is remarkable these days let alone a wrestling one.

If you’ve always wanted to watch a wrestling show but can’t afford the ridiculous prices of WWE then GPW’s special show will be ideal for you.