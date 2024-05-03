Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After he treated me to an expensive frothy coffee from Starbucks we headed towards Wigan’s answer to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

I don’t dislike the concept of recognising Wiganers who have made valuable contributions to our town but, sadly but I do wonder who the panel is that deliberates on who gets immortalised in concrete on the floor with a stunning view of Gallimore’s Restaurant?

The Wigan Joker asked me if I’d back his petition to have his name on the Wigan Walk of Fame. I declined and, at the time of writing this column, it has a grand total of seven signatures (one of them his own). I don’t think Parliament or even Wigan Council will be debating his entry anytime soon.The flags on Believe Square are filthy, and some of the names of the stars are hardly readable.

The "Wigan Joker" (left) with Luke Marsden

That entire area needs a total re-think. We should be honouring Wigan legends past and present. We should of course be honouring NHS heroes like my mum and sister, but these dirty concrete slabs are not the way forward. One looked to have chewing gum on it.

As the Wigan Joker and I departed to browse some second-hand DVDs in GamesNMore in the Grand Arcade, we contemplated how else Wiganers could be honoured.

The truth is we need to do much better. It probably also starts with ripping down the awful face of Wigan which, in my opinion, is one of the worst pieces of “art” I’ve ever seen.

