I’m fortunate that Haigh Hall is on my doorstep, so I’ve recently attempted some outdoor running. Little did I know just how hard running outdoors is compared to a treadmill.

Like my attitude towards everything, I go full steam ahead, running at a fast pace even up the hills like I’m in a Kate Bush music video.

Luke finds outdoor exercise, such as this Haigh parkrun, tougher than a gym workout

What I rapidly discovered is that pacing is my friend. In fact it is almost impossible to maintain a decent run outdoors without the correct pacing…who knew?

I’ve been a member of Fitness First Wigan since 2022 and I love the gym. The facilities are ideal even if you’re new to the gym scene (like I pretty much still am) and unsure what to do.

The staff will assist you plus the FFX app has some great workout plans on it for free that you can follow.

While a steam room and a heated pool may not be as welcome in the summer, these are absolute gifts when it is raining or freezing outdoors.

I can run much further on the treadmills there than the actual hills at Haigh Hall. Perhaps I need to work on my pacing indoors to run properly outdoors.

Of course, alongside physical fitness, any form of exercise is great for mental health, and I’ve learned to truly appreciate the impact a walk (or a pacy run!) can have on your mood or attitude towards something.

I’ve also had all sorts of decisions running through my mind recently and the mental clarity that a good workout can give you really helps with any form of decision-making.