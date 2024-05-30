..
.

Photo memories: picture gallery of pupils, staff and events at Canon Sharples Primary

By Charles Graham
Published 30th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Canon Sharples CE Primary in Whelley is one of Wigan's newer schools, having opened less than 20 years ago following the closure of other establishments nearby. It also has the unusual boast of the man after whom it was named – Canon John Sharples, the first ever headteacher of The Deanery High School – being present at its opening.

We hope these pictures from the Wigan Today archive will delight pupils and teachers past and present.

.

1. Cathryn Gale, 11, and Megan Holland, 11, right, read books

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

.

2. School rocket designers: Kieron Blazys, Daniel Williamson and Jack Steel-Whalley

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

.

3. Catherine Seddon, 11, from New Springs, with her eight badges and plaque in recognition of her 100 per cent attendance at Canon Sharples CE Primary School

. Photo: NF

.

4. Morgan Singleton, eight, and assistant headteacher Andy Bostock, right

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

