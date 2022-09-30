Review: With silly new BBC crime thriller Inside Man, stupid is as David Tennant does
At one point during BBC1’s new thriller, Inside Man (BBC1, Mon/Tues, 9pm) troubled vicar Harry (David Tennant) said: “We need to take a step back from this whole stupid business.”
Which summed up exactly what most viewers were thinking. For this Steven Moffat-scripted crime drama was most definitely stupid, in so many ways.
Tennant’s conscientious vicar is happily married with a son and – bucking a trend – a popular church. For several inexplicable reasons involving a memory stick filled with child porn, he ends up with his son’s maths tutor (Dolly Wells) locked in his cellar and the police knocking at his door.
Meanwhile, on death row in a US prison, mild-mannered academic wife-killer Jefferson Grieff (Stanley Tucci) uses his time before an appointment with a hypodermic solving baffling crimes.