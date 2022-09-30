News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Review: With silly new BBC crime thriller Inside Man, stupid is as David Tennant does

At one point during BBC1’s new thriller, Inside Man (BBC1, Mon/Tues, 9pm) troubled vicar Harry (David Tennant) said: “We need to take a step back from this whole stupid business.”

By Philip Cunnington
Friday, 30th September 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Saturday, 1st October 2022, 5:08 pm

Which summed up exactly what most viewers were thinking. For this Steven Moffat-scripted crime drama was most definitely stupid, in so many ways.

Tennant’s conscientious vicar is happily married with a son and – bucking a trend – a popular church. For several inexplicable reasons involving a memory stick filled with child porn, he ends up with his son’s maths tutor (Dolly Wells) locked in his cellar and the police knocking at his door.

Meanwhile, on death row in a US prison, mild-mannered academic wife-killer Jefferson Grieff (Stanley Tucci) uses his time before an appointment with a hypodermic solving baffling crimes.

David Tennant starred in new BBC thriller Inside Man

Most Popular