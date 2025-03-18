Communities will unite to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

2025 marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War, with Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 8, 1945 and Victory over Japan (VJ) Day on August 15, 1945.

The sacrifices that were made by people throughout the six years of war were immense. Almost 384,000 British soldiers were killed in combat in the Second World War and a further 70,000 British civilians lost their lives.

Without the combined efforts of the Allied Forces from Britain, the Commonwealth and beyond and those in our communities who led on the home front, the freedom and way of life we enjoy today would not have been possible.

Everybody in Wigan will have a direct connection to those who served in the Second World War, whether that be through family or our local community. We are proud to remember the lasting legacy of peace they fought so hard to secure.

Previous VE Day celebrations in Wigan

Just as people came together to celebrate the end of war in 1945, it was with great pride that last week, in my role as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, I announced how this Government will mark the occasion of VE Day in 2025.

This year the Government is inviting the country to unite through a series of commemorations and celebrations, including nationwide street parties, a VE Day concert, military procession and flypast, and services at Westminster Abbey and the National Memorial Arboretum all of which will be available to the public through ticketed events or broadcast on TV.

The Government is also launching the Tip Top Towns initiative,a call to action for community and volunteering groups to come together to get their town or village ready for the celebrations, through activities like creating street party decorations and sprucing up local areas.

Veterans will rightly be at the heart of our commemorations and the Government are honoured to be working with the Royal British Legion and other organisations to bring this to life. Indeed, to prepare for these events we are launching our “Letters to Loved Ones” initiative which encourages parents, grandparents and family members to dig into their own family histories, find stories from the war and share them at www.ve-vjday80.gov.uk.

Lisa Nandy MP announcing VE Day 80 celebrations

There will also be the “Our Shared Story” scheme, an education resource for schools which will encourage young people to engage with veteran testimonies and experiences throughout this year.

Locally, Wigan Council has announced that a free special military themed event will be held in Mesnes Park on Saturday, May 10, with a display of military vehicles and entertainment including performances from The Combined Bands of the Lancashire Artillery and Duke of Lancaster regiments.

The Council is also encouraging residents and neighbourhood groups across the Borough to hold their own events over the preceding bank holiday weekend with the deadline for road closure applications to allow street parties to take place being March 30. Please visit www.wigan.gov.uk for further information.

As time passes, the opportunity to hear from those who experienced wartime first-hand diminishes. It is up to us all to ensure that the memory of those who risked so much for us in Wigan is protected and lives on for many years to come