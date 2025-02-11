Financial Matters with Gary Edgerton

Good bookkeeping: A backbone of business success

Keeping your accounting records up to date can feel like a chore, but when your bookkeeping is kept up to date, you and your business can gain some significant benefits. Let’s review a few:

Financial clarity

Regular bookkeeping ensures that your business’ financial transactions are accurately recorded, categorised, and updated regularly. Having up-to-date information can give you insights into your business’ financial health and help you to make informed decisions about your business with confidence.

Bookkeeping

Budgeting and planning

By tracking your income and expenses, it will be much easier to develop a realistic budget, set your financial goals, and allocate money effectively. Accurate financial data can help you to reach your goals.

Compliance and tax management

Proper bookkeeping makes sure that you comply with tax and, if applicable, company law. When your accounting records are kept accurately and are up to date, it makes tax return preparation easier and reduces the risk of mistakes with their resulting penalties.

Gary Edgerton

Monitoring cash flow

Keeping up-to-date records of income and expenses allows you to monitor your cashflow. Tracking inflows and outflows of cash enables you to identify trends and anticipate cash shortages or surpluses. This means you can be well placed to take proactive measures when you need to manage your cash through a tight spot.

Forecasting and managing cashflow is essential for financial stability and meeting the short-term obligations of your business.

Identifying financial trends and patterns

Over time, good quality bookkeeping will provide you with valuable insights into trends and patterns. This will help you to identify areas of strength and weakness, and spot emerging trends.

You may be able to evaluate how effective a marketing campaign was, or what difference a pricing adjustment makes. These trends and patterns can be a great help in your strategic decision making.

Good bookkeeping is not just a back-office task, but rather is a fundamental aspect of business management and growth. When you invest in robust bookkeeping systems and processes, you lay the groundwork for financial stability, sustainability, and prosperity in the long run.

If you need help with any aspect of your bookkeeping, please contact your accountant who will be able to assist you.