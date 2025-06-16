Financial Matters with Gary Edgerton

Spending Review 2025: Takeaway points for your business

The Chancellor has unveiled her Spending Review setting out how government departments will allocate money over the coming years. While much of the focus was on large-scale public services like the NHS and schools, there are some important signals here for businesses to take note of - both in terms of opportunity and outlook.

The Chancellor described the exercise as a “zero-based” review - meaning department budgets were built from scratch, rather than from making changes to what was already in place. The aim, according to the government, was to focus spending only where it delivers value for money.

This may strike a chord with you as a business owner. As you plan for upcoming months, there’s something to be said for taking a zero-based approach yourself.

Gary Edgerton

You could do this by questioning whether each cost is still serving the business. This may help you see areas where reallocating funds could help the business grow or be more efficient.

Everyone is Under Pressure with Costs

Public sector pay rises in education and healthcare are being part-funded through expectations of increased “productivity” in those sectors.

This provides a reminder that cost pressures are widespread and efficiency will be a watchword in public contracts and procurement. If you supply to public sector organisation, you may need to be prepared for closer scrutiny of your prices and performance.

Increases in Capital Investment

Elsewhere, the review confirms increased capital investment in areas like transport infrastructure and social housing. Over time, this may bring new opportunities for construction and related industries.

Similarly, investment in AI, tech and scientific infrastructure could create demand for highly specialised services, but the benefits may take time to filter through.

Speeding Up Infrastructure Projects

The Chancellor also flagged changes to the way the Treasury evaluates infrastructure projects, promising a more modern approach. This might affect which types of projects get greenlit and how quickly - something worth watching if you’re bidding for public contracts or working in the built environment.

While headlines may focus on big numbers and high-level priorities, the underlying message of this Spending Review is relevant for businesses of all sizes: pressure on budgets, rising expectations of value, and a focus on getting more from what’s already being spent.