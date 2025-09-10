Financial Matters with Gary Edgerton

Do you need to complete a self-assessment tax return this year?

A change in circumstances could mean that you need to complete your first ever self-assessment tax return.

Tax is usually deducted automatically from wages and pensions; however, people and businesses with other income must report it in a tax return.

HMRC must be informed by 5 October if you need to complete a tax return and have not sent one before.

Gary Edgerton

Who needs to check?

A free online checking tool is available on GOV.UK if you are unsure if you need to complete an assessment. It can also be used if you may no longer need to do self-assessment, for example:

you gave up work or retired

you are no longer self-employed

you earn below the minimum income thresholds

If you think you no longer need to complete a self-assessment tax return for the 2024-25 tax year, you should inform HMRC before the deadline on 31 January 2026.

Avoiding penalties

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: “It is important that taxpayers check if they need to complete a self-assessment tax return so they can pay the right amount of tax owed and avoid penalties for not filing a return. It is quick and easy to check by using the interactive tool on GOV.UK – there is no need to ring us.”

Who needs to compete a tax return?

According to HMRC, you must send a tax return if, in the last tax year (6 April to 5 April), any of the following applied:

you were self-employed as a ‘sole trader’ and earned more than £1,000 (before taking off anything you can claim tax relief on)

you were a partner in a business partnership

you had to pay capital Gains Tax when you sold or ‘disposed of’ something that increased in value

you had to pay the High Income Child Benefit Charge

You may also need to send a tax return if you have any untaxed income, such as:

money from renting out a property

tips and commission

income from savings, investments and dividends

foreign income

Taxpayers can register for self-assessment on GOV.UK, or alternatively speak to an accountant for help and advice.