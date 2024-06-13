Financial Matters with Gary Edgerton, Fairhurst Accountants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

How a general election can affect your business

The news is currently full of reports on the general election, so much so that you may be inclined to switch off rather than hear any more about it!

Regardless of what happens and who eventually wins, a general election represents a significant event that can shape the economic landscape of a country. For your business, these elections bring about a period of uncertainty and potential change.

Our articles this week and next week cover some of the factors worth looking out for so that you can be prepared for any potential changes.

Gary Edgerton

One of the most direct ways a general election affects businesses is through changes in economic policies and regulations. When talking about economic policies we're usually referring to tax and government spending.

Broadly speaking, policies that favour lower business taxes and deregulation can often boost business investment and growth. Conversely, policies that focus on increasing tax and bringing in more stringent regulations may mean higher costs for businesses, but an increase in government spending that may benefit the economy and your business in a different way.

Key Considerations:

Taxation : Changes in the company tax rates will directly affect a company's profitability. Lower taxes generally increase net income, while higher taxes reduce it.

: Changes in the company tax rates will directly affect a company's profitability. Lower taxes generally increase net income, while higher taxes reduce it. Regulations: Alterations in employment laws, environmental regulations, and industry-specific standards could make it easier or more complicated to run your business.

General elections can significantly influence market and consumer confidence. The period leading up to an election often brings uncertainty, so businesses and consumers delay spending money while they wait to see what the outcome is.

Key Considerations:

Investment : Businesses might delay major investments or signing off on purchase orders until after the election. Once they have a clearer picture of what future policies are likely to be, they may revisit spending and investment decisions that haven't been committed to yet.

: Businesses might delay major investments or signing off on purchase orders until after the election. Once they have a clearer picture of what future policies are likely to be, they may revisit spending and investment decisions that haven't been committed to yet. Consumer Spending: Consumers may become more cautious, reducing their spending. This can particularly impact retail and service-related businesses.