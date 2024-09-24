Financial Matters with Gary Edgerton: Is your business National Minimum Wage compliant?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HMRC is intensifying its crackdown on National Minimum Wage (NMW) noncompliance. It isn’t just about paying the correct hourly rate. There are a few areas that you need to be aware of to make sure that you comply with the laws.

Under NMW laws, workers are categorised in four different ways - salaried, time-based, output-based, or unmeasured. The category a worker belongs to can alter the method for calculating NMW.

If you have salaried staff, then you need to monitor the excess hours they work. A salaried worker is entitled to receive NMW for the total hours they work over a year, called their ‘calculated year’. Excess hours could include turning up early, staying late, working through some of their lunch break, logging on outside of their normal office hours, and business travel.

In some situations, someone who would not be considered an employee under PAYE may count as a worker under the NMW laws. For instance, paying volunteers beyond expenses, or offering non-cash benefits, could inadvertently classify them as workers under NMW rules.

Gary Edgerton

Deductions from wages, such as those made for benefits or savings schemes, can create unintended problems. A recent tribunal case highlighted that a scheme which was well-intentioned still resulted in noncompliance because it reduced pay below the NMW threshold.

In the event of a dispute where an employee says they have provided time records, but you have not kept a record, HMRC will side with the staff and calculate any arrears based on the information provided by the worker.

HMRC's enforcement process includes a three-stage approach, that starts softly and becomes heavier if the business fails to put things right. Continued noncompliance can result in penalties of up to 200% of arrears and public naming and shaming on the government website. Such exposure can damage a business’s reputation, affecting recruitment, supplier relationships, and overall growth.

To mitigate risks, you should conduct periodic and thorough reviews to check that you are complying. This includes assessing potential areas of noncompliance, updating your policies, and ensuring that employment contracts are aligned with NMW regulations. Communication with staff and line managers is also critical to ensure that any issues are flagged promptly.