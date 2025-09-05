Financial Matters with Jane Dennis

By Kellie Rawson
Contributor
Published 5th Sep 2025, 09:35 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 09:40 BST
Why systemising your business could be the key to more freedom

Many business owners feel caught up in the day-to-day drudge. They’re handling customer queries, fixing problems, chasing invoices - and wondering how they’ll ever find the time to step back and think about where the business is heading.

The truth is, if your business relies heavily on you, it can feel impossible to take time out to work on strategy, growth plans, or even a long-term exit. That’s where systemising your business comes in.

Systemising simply means creating repeatable processes that don’t rely on your constant oversight.

Jane Dennis

The benefits?

  • More time for you – fewer fires to fight each day.
  • Better customer experience – clients get the same high standards every time.
  • A more valuable business – buyers pay more for a company that runs smoothly without the owner.

Here are a few areas where systemising can make a big difference:

Onboarding new staff: Instead of spending hours explaining the same things, create a checklist or training video library. It saves time and ensures consistency.

Systemising your business

Sales process: Document the steps from first enquiry through to closing a sale. This helps staff handle leads in a consistent, professional way.

Customer service: Use standard responses for common queries and a simple escalation process for problems. This reduces mistakes and keeps clients happy.

Finance: Automate invoice reminders and set up clear procedures for credit control, so cash flow doesn’t depend on your memory.

Marketing: Have a content calendar or email template bank so your marketing doesn’t stop when you’re busy.

Of course, to systemise your entire business all in one go would likely be overwhelming. So, why not pick just one repetitive task you’re always involved in and write down the process?

Other ideas you could think about include:

Asking your team where the “bottlenecks” are - often they already know which areas could run more smoothly and could help you put together a system to overcome the problem.

Try to block out some time in your diary each month to work on the business, not just in it.

In short, systemising your business isn’t about bureaucracy - it’s about buying yourself time, reducing stress, and building a business that’s worth more when you eventually step away.

