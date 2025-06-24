Financial Matters with John Fairhurst

How artificial intelligence is changing accountancy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer just a concept for the future. It is already reshaping how accountancy services are delivered, and these changes are starting to benefit businesses of all sizes.

AI helps accountants work more efficiently by automating routine, time-consuming tasks like data entry, invoice matching, and bank reconciliation. This means they can spend less time on admin and more time supporting clients with planning, decision-making, and spotting risks early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AI can also scan thousands of transactions in seconds and help identify unusual patterns or errors that could otherwise go unnoticed. These systems are not replacing people – they are enhancing the way accountants work and enabling them to offer better value.

AI

What does this mean for clients?

Faster turnaround times – AI helps to process data more quickly and accurately.

Fewer mistakes – Automated checks reduce the risk of errors.

Better advice – With less time spent on manual tasks, accountants can focus on helping clients grow their business and improve profitability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Fairhurst

Stronger fraud protection – AI tools can spot unusual transactions or irregularities, supporting better financial control.

While the technology is improving rapidly, it cannot replace human judgement. What it does give is better tools to interpret the numbers, explain trends, and help to make sound decisions.

AI-based tools include automation in bookkeeping and VAT returns, as well as smarter forecasting tools to help plan ahead.

Looking ahead

If your business is beginning to explore AI in its own operations, there may also be a need for external assurance – especially if you are using AI in areas like customer service, marketing, or data analysis. Larger companies are already undergoing checks to show that their AI systems are reliable and fair. These types of services will become more common, and your accountant can support you in this area as well.

Need help making sense of it all?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your accountant can help you understand what these changes mean and how to use them to your advantage. Whether you are a sole trader, a growing company, or a well-established business, their goal is to make sure you benefit from the latest tools and stay one step ahead.