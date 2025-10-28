Financial Matters with John Fairhurst

Bridging Generational Gaps: How to build a better workplace for everyone

Generational differences are nothing new, but if differences lead to conflict this can be detrimental both to staff and the business. When differences are managed well, though, they can bring out the strengths of every generation - creating a more innovative, resilient and productive workplace.

Many employers are noticing a shift in attitudes. Younger workers tend to value flexibility, mental health, and meaningful work, while many older workers were shaped by more traditional ideas about presence, hierarchy and progression.

Here are a few ideas to help bridge the gap:

If the business still prioritises time in the office or visibility over measurable output, there may be tension between generations. Shifting the focus to outcomes helps value both experience and fresh ideas. To do that successfully, it’s important to recognise that productivity can look different across roles and stages of career.

Expectations around work-life balance and flexibility vary widely. Having a clear policy that sets boundaries while allowing reasonable autonomy will help both those seeking balance and those who value routine and predictability.

While workers starting on their career are generally looking for progression and purpose, those with more experience benefit from opportunities to refresh their skills, share knowledge and adapt to new technologies. De-emphasising hierarchy in the workplace and finding ways for younger and older workers to team up on projects can provide learning opportunities for everyone.

Encourage open, respectful communication. Different generations often prefer different communication styles. Agreeing on how and when to communicate - whether by message, call or face-to-face - helps avoid confusion and keeps everyone connected.

Some people thrive on rapid change, others on stability, so value different work styles and motivations. Help staff understand each other’s preferred way of working so that workloads and responsibilities play to everyone’s skills.

Generational differences aren’t a threat - they’re a resource. For businesses, blending the energy and digital fluency of younger staff with the experience and resilience of older workers can be a real competitive advantage.

The most effective goal isn’t to preserve a single way of working but to create one that works for the business. That starts with communication, trust, and a willingness to keep learning from each other.