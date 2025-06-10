Graham Workman: A quick dash into Cheshire....

The bird was only the second ever record in Cheshire

Late afternoon I noticed on my Rare Bird Alert app that another ‘real rarity’ had turned up locally. Well, I say locally and only 60-mile round trip is local. After 700+miles in Norfolk and Suffolk then 450+ miles on Sunday gone - a 60 mile round trip is nothing.

The bird, which this is only the second time for one turning up in Cheshire was a Woodchat Shrike (Lanius senator).

It had been around yesterday but when Marcus suggested we go for it I had to say no – I’d been working on reports from last week’s surveys and had clients eager only needing the completed ecological reports to accompany planning applications. I said we’d need to wait and see if it is still around tomorrow and if it was we’d go for it.

Driving through a storm which had lit all the overhead signs on the M6 to reduce speed to 40mph and for 20 miles the rain was so heavy even at 40 it was difficult to see much in front of us.

We were getting worried that the rain would move the bird on and our ‘dash’ would be in vain! We parked up and headed along the Bridgewater Canal where the Shrike had taken up residence on an electricity pylon. A fast (ish for me) walk and we could soon see some other birders with binoculars, scopes and cameras all looking into a Hawthorn bush. The Shrike had taken shelter from the downpour and was tucked in drying off. Ohh No not another failure due to weather. It’s been in and out of the bush every time rain began and a few minutes after the rain had stopped it flew to his ‘hunting Perch on the pylon where he was successfully picking up bees and other insects in flight. It did appear a few minutes later and I had my camera on it within seconds and Marcus had his phone/telescope combi focused on the bird and was videoing it. I’d last seen a woodchat Shrike in August 1987 in Lytham so it was good to reacquaint myself with this one after so many years.

As you can see from my photo Woodchats are medium sized birds. There is a slight sexual dimorphism with males, which this one was, are more vibrantly coloured and in stronger contrast than females that show white on the forehead, on the lores, around the eye, white that even forms a faint eyebrow. This bird was a first summer bird and was obviously well lost as it should have been in its breeding grounds from the end of March in Israel or North Africa for example, in April further north such as in Spain or the south of France and until May in the most northern territories.

The hunting behaviour of the Woodchat Shrike is typical of all Shrikes, and this one was doing exactly what it should have been doing after obviously reading ‘The Easy Guide to being a Shrike’. The bird was perched on exposed metal girder on the pylon from which it dropped or glided down to prey on the ground. It was also performing sallying flights to catch aerial insects.