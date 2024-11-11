Health Column: Break free from smoking for a healthier future

Quitting smoking is one of the best decisions you can make for your health, and there's no better time to start than now. Whether you’ve smoked for years or just started, stopping smoking can dramatically improve your health, save you money, and improve your health and of those around you.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death and contributes to serious conditions such as lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, and respiratory illnesses like Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It doesn’t just affect you—it also harms your family, friends, and the environment through second hand smoke. Cigarettes contain nicotine which makes it highly addictive!

Did you know quitting smoking has immediate and long-term benefits?

After 20 minutes of not smoking, your heart rate drops. After 12 hours, the carbon monoxide levels in your blood returns to normal. After 2-12 weeks, the flow of your blood improves and lung function increases. After 1 year, your risk of heart disease is about half that of a smoker and after 10 years your risk of lung cancer falls to about half that of a smoker.

Smoking photo by Mathew MacQuarrie on Unsplash

Here in Wigan, we have dedicated support to help you on your journey to becoming smoke-free. We know quitting isn’t easy and that’s why our Stop Smoking service offers free, confidential support to help you succeed. The service provides tailored advice, nicotine replacement therapy, and counselling to give you the tools you need to break the habit for good.

Whilst stopping smoking can be difficult and can sometimes take several attempts, you’re four times more likely to succeed with the right support – and our friendly, expert health advisors are here to help. Everybody is different, which is why we offer a range of practical and convenient options to support you and your lifestyle. Our team will work with you and create a quit plan whilst listening to you and understanding your challenges. These include face to face appointments, groups sessions so you can quit with friends or family or telephone and video call appointments. Quitting smoking might seem like a challenge, but with the right support, you can quit.

Take the first step toward a healthier, smoke-free future today. Contact Wigan’s Stop Smoking Service at 01942 496 496 or visit Stop smoking | Health & Wellbeing Support | Be Well (bewellwigan.org) and further information is available via the NHS on Quit smoking this Stoptober - Better Health - NHS (www.nhs.uk) You deserve to breathe easier, live longer, and feel better so let’s work together to make Wigan a healthier, smoke-free borough.